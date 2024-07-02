Western Sydney’s childcare ‘desert’ locks women out of the workforce. Universal childcare could be a game-changer
By Angela Smith, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
Kate Huppatz, Professor in Sociology, Western Sydney University
Rhonda Itaoui, Director, Centre for Western Sydney, Western Sydney University
Universal early childhood education and care could have profound benefits for areas like Western Sydney, where despite rising education levels, women still face higher unpaid care burdens and other barriers.
- Tuesday, July 2nd 2024