Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane Beryl’s rapid intensification and Category 5 winds are alarming: Here’s why more tropical storms are exploding in strength

By Brian Tang, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Science, University at Albany, State University of New York
Beryl’s Category 5 strength and rapid intensification set records for so early in the year. It’s alarming in what’s expected to be a very active Atlantic hurricane season, as a meteorologist explains.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
