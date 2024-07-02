Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition government would bring in divestiture power to deal with recalcitrant supermarkets

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Nationals have had a major win in having the opposition commit to divestiture legislation as a weapon of last resort against supermarkets guilty of uncompetitive behaviour.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton announced the policy at a joint press conference with Nationals leader David Littleproud, who enthusiastically backs the policy, and shadow treasurer, Angus Taylor who was anxious to stress the checks that would apply to it.

Earlier, at the Coalition parties meeting, there was strong debate about the radical move, which some Liberals oppose on the grounds it would represent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When it comes to power, solar is about to leave nuclear and everything else in the shade
~ Charities are allowed to do some lobbying, but many do none at all
~ From diagnosing brain disorders to cognitive enhancement, 100 years of EEG have transformed neuroscience
~ The Catholic Church is using the upcoming Paris Olympics to engage young people − but several popes have already promoted sports as a way to teach Christian values
~ Colorado is home to the longest-running gay rodeo in the world
~ Cultural differences impede trade for most countries — but not China
~ Hurricane Beryl’s rapid intensification to Category 5 is alarming: Here’s why more tropical storms are exploding in strength
~ US Supreme Court immunity ruling ideal for a president who doesn’t care about democracy
~ Western Horizon: An American Saga – first chapter of Kevin Costner’s epic is both strikingly old-fashioned and highly contemporary
~ Election 2024: lacklustre promises mean mental health loses regardless of who wins the vote
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter