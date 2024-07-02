Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court immunity ruling ideal for a president who doesn’t care about democracy

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
The supreme court’s latest judgment gives a US president limited immunity from criminal prosecution for acts committed while in office.The Conversation




© The Conversation -

