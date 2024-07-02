Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Conviction of youth activists a further blow to Cambodia’s environmental movement

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that 10 environmental activists associated with the Mother Nature Cambodia group were convicted by the Phnom Penh Capital Court of “plotting” and “insulting the King”, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research, Montse Ferrer, said: “Today’s decision is another crushing blow to Cambodia’s civil society. Mother Nature Cambodia is a renowned activist […] The post Cambodia: Conviction of youth activists a further blow to Cambodia’s environmental movement appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First an autism diagnosis then a clinician’s office – how the evidence supports a different approach for families
~ South Sudan’s Authorities Show Their Aversion to Criticism Yet Again
~ UN Should Ensure Continued Scrutiny of Rights Crisis in Eritrea
~ Cambodia: Environmental Activists Sentenced to 6 to 8 Years
~ Can you drink your fruit and vegetables? How does juice compare to the whole food?
~ American authoritarianism has a long history. What can it tell us about Trump and the battle for America’s soul?
~ With its nuclear energy policy, Peter Dutton seems to have forgotten the Liberal Party’s core beliefs
~ ‘Not just as we are, but as we have been and as we will be’: the time-warping brilliance of Australian artist Julie Rrap
~ Give way: 5 reasons why the government should slow down on raising speed limits
~ Australia’s ‘carbon budget’ may blow out by 40% under the Coalition’s nuclear energy plan – and that’s the best-case scenario
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter