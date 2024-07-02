Tolerance.ca
South Sudan’s Authorities Show Their Aversion to Criticism Yet Again

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aleu Anyieth (left) and Bol Deng Bol (right). © Facebook and Private Last week, authorities in Jonglei state detained a photojournalist with the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation for participating in protests about the cost of living and nonpayment of civil servant salaries. Media reported that police and National Security Service (NSS) agents took Aleu Anyieth from his home in Bor, the capital of Jonglei state, but his whereabouts, five days later, remain unknown, raising the possibility that…


© Human Rights Watch -
