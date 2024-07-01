Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
World News in Brief: UN responds to Bangladesh floods, sports and human rights, polio vaccination in Angola

The UN emergency food relief agency is providing vital assistance to communities affected by the severe flooding in northeast Bangladesh, the agency said on Monday.


~ Pouring concrete on rice fields in Nepal
~ If the NZ government wants to improve student outcomes, it needs to invest more in school-based healthcare
~ Fatima Payman breached ‘caucus solidarity’. What does this mean and why is it so significant?
~ India: Authorities must immediately repeal repressive new criminal laws
~ New president in Chad signals change in continuity: An interview with Clément Sianka
~ Boko Haram and western education: the surprising views of some Nigerians who left the insurgency group
~ How democracy can work at community level: 3 lessons from a South African protest movement
~ Supreme Court rules that Trump had partial immunity as president, but not for unofficial acts − 4 essential reads
~ How fashion designer Erdem took inspiration from one of Britain’s last great duchesses
~ Two reasons I’m sceptical about psychedelic science
