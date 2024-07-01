Boko Haram and western education: the surprising views of some Nigerians who left the insurgency group
By Hannah Hoechner, Associate Profesor in Education and Global Development, University of East Anglia
Yagana Bukar, Professor of Geography, Faculty of Social Sciences and the Centre for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies, University of Maiduguri, University of Maiduguri
The world has come to associate the insurgency in north-east Nigeria with the slogan “western education is forbidden”. This is how “Boko Haram” – the name given to the insurgents – is commonly translated from the Hausa language into English.
But “Boko Haram” is not what the insurgents call themselves or would like to be called. Different factions operate under different names. None of them use “Boko Haram”.
One…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 1st 2024