Supreme Court rules that Trump had partial immunity as president, but not for unofficial acts − 4 essential reads
By Jeff Inglis, Politics + Society Editor, The Conversation US
Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Democracy, The Conversation US
Amy Lieberman, Politics + Society Editor, The Conversation
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a president, including former President Donald Trump, “may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts.”
The decision is “super nuanced,” as a law scholar explained to The Conversation shortly after the decision was announced…
- Monday, July 1st 2024