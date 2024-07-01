Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court rules that Trump had partial immunity as president, but not for unofficial acts − 4 essential reads

By Jeff Inglis, Politics + Society Editor, The Conversation US
Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Democracy, The Conversation US
Amy Lieberman, Politics + Society Editor, The Conversation
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a president, including former President Donald Trump, “may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts.”

The decision is “super nuanced,” as a law scholar explained to The Conversation shortly after the decision was announced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
