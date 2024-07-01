From apolitical centrists to left-behind patriots, these are six key types of voter that define modern Britain
By Bernard Steen, Research Director in Communities, Work and Income, National Centre for Social Research
In the second half of the 20th century, the structure of the British electorate was relatively straightforward. At its core, identifying with a party came down to your attitude to economic inequality and what (if anything) you thought the state should do about it. It’s a simplification, but not a massive one, to say that the political map was one-dimensional: left versus right, Labour versus Conservative.
But this has changed in recent decades. The EU referendum didn’t break down along left-right lines. Instead, Brexit divided the electorate into social liberals and social conservatives.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 1st 2024