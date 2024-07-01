Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Nigel Farage’s anti-media election interference claims are so dangerous

By Lone Sorensen, Associate Professor of Political Communication, University of Leeds
As the headlines about alleged racism in Reform UK pile up, party leader Nigel Farage has stepped up his own campaign to paint the media as undemocratic.

With a week to go before election day, a Channel 4 undercover investigation caught a Reform canvasser on camera using racist language about the prime minister Rishi Sunak, and saying the army should “just shoot” asylum seekers crossing the Channel. Reform has now dropped support for three of its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
