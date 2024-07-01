Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three out five young activists face online harassment globally for posting human rights content

By Amnesty International
Three out of five child and young human rights defenders face online harassment in connection with their activism, according to a new analysis of 400 responses to an Amnesty International questionnaire, distributed to young activists across 59 countries. More 1400 young activists participated in the survey conducted as a part of Amnesty International’s global campaign […] The post Three out five young activists face online harassment globally for posting human rights content appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
