Human Rights Observatory

UN Human Rights Council: Beirut Blast Inquiry Needed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from the port after the explosion on August 4, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. © 2020 Fadel Itani/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Beirut) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should establish an international fact-finding mission into the August 4, 2020 blast at Beirut’s port, 18 organizations including Human Rights Watch, and dozens of relatives of the victims of the blast said in a statement released today. Nearly four years after the blast, nobody has been held to account, and the Lebanese authorities have continuously obstructed the investigation, leading…


