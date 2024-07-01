Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did people in Ancient Rome and Greece love the same way we do? Perhaps even more hopelessly

By Konstantine Panegyres, McKenzie Postdoctoral Fellow, The University of Melbourne
People in Ancient Greece and Rome were just as obsessed with falling in love as we are. And their romantic tribulations bring plenty of timeless advice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
