Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The far-right has surged to the lead in France’s elections. But forming a government remains a tall order

By Romain Fathi, Senior Lecturer, School of History, ANU / Chercheur Associé at the Centre d’Histoire de Sciences Po, Australian National University
Leftist and centrist parties will now try to coalesce behind each other’s candidates in order to prevent National Rally from securing an outright majority in parliament.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
