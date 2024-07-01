Plastic Free July is a waste of time if the onus is only on consumers
By Bhavna Middha, ARC DECRA and Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
Millions of people are being urged to take part in Plastic Free July. Yet we know consumer choice is only one part of the picture. Eliminating plastic waste requires broader structural change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 1st 2024