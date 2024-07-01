Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/Palestine: All Victims Have Right to Reparation for Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children watch airstrikes east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 13, 2024. © 2024 AFP via Getty Images (Geneva) – All victims of gross human rights violations in Palestine and Israel are owed reparation, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch on June 26 submitted recommendations to the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. The rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, had invited input to inform her October 2024 report to the United Nations General Assembly on the ongoing hostilities.Under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uzbekistan: 2 Years on, No Justice in Autonomous Republic
~ How often should you really weigh yourself?
~ We mapped the entire bilby genome – and now we can use poo to save Australia’s ‘Easter bunny’ from extinction
~ Gaps in reporting of nitrogen fertiliser use on farms leave an incomplete picture of impacts on water quality
~ What are financial years – and why are they different from calendar years?
~ Labor gains in Newspoll as Australians narrowly oppose the Coalition’s nuclear energy plan
~ Does sports participation boom during (or before, or after) the Olympics?
~ ASEAN Environmental Rights Declaration Needs Transparency
~ ‘Trust and respect’ feeds interfaith rice growing success in the Philippines
~ Engineered stone is now banned. But how safe are the alternatives?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter