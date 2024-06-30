Engineered stone is now banned. But how safe are the alternatives?
By Renee Carey, Senior Research Fellow, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Chandnee Ramkissoon, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Occupational Hygiene and Health, University of Adelaide
From today, engineered stone is banned in Australia in a bid to protect workers from inhaling deadly silica dust, which has long been linked to diseases such as lung cancer and silicosis.
The ban on the manufacture, supply, processing and installation of engineered stone comes after years of campaigning by unions, public health professionals, and doctors to protect…
