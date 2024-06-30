Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why liberation movements fail when they come to power: South Africa and Namibia are cases in point

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Liberation was meant to deliver significant change, for the better. But South Africa and Namibia show that the new elites that took power exercised it for their own benefit.The Conversation


