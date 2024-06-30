Tolerance.ca
Cheaper mortgages, tamed inflation and even higher home prices: how 29 forecasters see Australia’s economic recovery in 2024-25

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The Conversation’s expert panel expects the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates two to three times over the next 18 months, with the first cut likely in March.The Conversation


