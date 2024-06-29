Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Longing to live again, amid trauma of displacement

Two women from the troubled Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince have shared their traumatic experiences of rape, contracting HIV, and despairing thoughts of suicide, after multiple forced displacements amid widespread gang violence. 


© United Nations -
