Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One in five 18- to 24-year-olds don’t wash their hands at festivals. Here’s what you need to know about hand hygiene

By Judith Dyson, Professor in Implementation Science, Deputy Director of the Centre for Social Care, Health and Related Research (C-SCHaRR), Birmingham City University
Fiona Cowdell, Professor of Nursing and Health, Research School of Nursing and Midwifery, Birmingham City University
Like making best friends with the strangers in the next tent, peeing in a cup because you can’t face the queues for the portaloos and using wet wipes as a shower substitute, being a bit messy is all part of the summer festival experience. But, while you might not wash your hair for days – no matter what state it’s in – and you face is caked in the same glitter for the duration of the festival, there’s one rule that you must follow if you want your festival experience to be as fun as possible: wash your hands regularly.

You might think that should go without saying – but it doesn't.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
