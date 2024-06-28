Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of AI: how we got here and where we are going

By Adrian Hopgood, Independent Consultant and Emeritus Professor of Intelligent Systems, University of Portsmouth
With the current buzz around artificial intelligence (AI), it would be easy to assume that it is a recent innovation. In fact, AI has been around in one form or another for more than 70 years. To understand the current generation of AI tools and where they might lead, it is helpful to understand how we got here.

Each generation of AI tools can be seen as an improvement on those that went before, but none of the tools are headed toward consciousness.

The mathematician and computing pioneer Alan Turing published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
