Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brats, dragons and supermodels – what to see and listen to this week

By Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor
In 2022, it was estimated that more than 4,200 cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women remained unsolved in the US. To make a film that explores this injustice with dignity and authenticity is no mean feat. To make a film that does so, and still has the joy of Native American culture shine through is a marvel. That’s what the team behind Apple TV’s Fancy Dance (which was written, directed and acted by a Native American cast) has achieved.

The film stars Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone as Jax, a Seneca Cayuga woman who finds herself the primary caregiver to her niece, Roki, after…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
