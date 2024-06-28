Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leone Acts to Ban Child Marriage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A student poses for a portrait in the classroom of her school in Koidu, Kono district, Sierra Leone, on November 24, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Leo Correa Last week, Sierra Leone’s parliament enacted landmark legislation to ban child marriage. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill 2024, which makes marriage for anyone under 18 a criminal offense, seeks to protect girls from a harmful practice that has long violated their rights and hindered their development.Child marriage is a serious problem in Sierra Leone, where 30 percent of girls and 4 percent of boys are…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A brief history of AI: how we got here and where we are going
~ ChatGPT and the movie ‘Her’ are just the latest example of the ‘sci-fi feedback loop’
~ Western interest in ayahuasca is creating challenges for local Indigenous communities and raising issues of cultural appropriation
~ Federal funding for major science agencies is at a 25-year low
~ Why Labour should worry this election will be more like 2001 than 1997
~ Grand Slam tennis: how economics shed light on champions’ performances
~ Political gambling: a cautionary tale from the 2009 expenses scandal
~ ICE detainees suffer preventable deaths − Q&A with a medical researcher about systemic failures
~ Brats, dragons and supermodels – what to see and listen to this week
~ Five ways to improve marine conservation around Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter