Naomi in Fashion: groundbreaking V&A show highlights the career of a trailblazing model and activist

By Tania Phipps-Rufus, Senior Lecturer and Course Leader of the BA (Hons) in Fashion Culture & Business, University of East London
In 1987, the fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier shot the supermodel Naomi Campbell in the desert wearing a gold Chanel jacket. It’s a stunning photograph and a historic one. This image featured on the December issue of British Vogue that year – it was only the third time the fashion magazine had a black woman on its cover.

The picture is so iconic it was acquired by The…


