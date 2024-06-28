Tolerance.ca
Sisi Government's Repression Taints Egypt-EU Investment Conference

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Austria Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen, Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pictured at a diplomatic meeting on March 17, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. © 2024 Olivier Hoslet/AP Photo European Union leaders and investors are gathering in Cairo on June 29 and 30 for the “Egypt-EU Investment Conference,” which will bring billions to Egypt’s abusive leadership.The…


