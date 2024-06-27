Tolerance.ca
Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about

By Cheryl Walter, Lecturer in Biomedical Science, University of Hull
The new strain of the mpox virus is spreading quickly along the eastern border of the Democratic Republic of Congo and is “the most dangerous yet”, says the World Health Organization. The current outbreak has been driven by sexual transmission but there is evidence this strain can also be passed on through close skin-to-skin contact. Those now being infected include schoolchildren, healthcare workers and entire households.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, an outbreak has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
