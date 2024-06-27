Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme wildfires have doubled in just 20 years – here’s the science

By Víctor Fernández García, Chargé de recherche at the University of Lausanne, Université de Lausanne
Cristina Santín, Honorary Associate Professor, Biosciences, Swansea University
It feels like we are getting used to the Earth being on fire. Recently, more than 70 wildfires burned simultaneously in Greece. In early 2024, Chile suffered its worst wildfire season in history, with more than 130 people killed. Last year, Canada’s record-breaking wildfires burned from March to November…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s protests happened in every major urban centre – why these spaces are explosive
~ Peter Randall: a pioneering publisher who established the radical Ravan Press in South Africa
~ There was a telling difference between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s use of pronouns in the final election debate
~ Did inbreeding cause the woolly mammoth’s extinction? Our research suggests it was more sudden than that
~ South Africa’s political monopoly has been broken: could it help the economy?
~ Kenyan police use excessive force because they’re serving political elites, not the public – policy analyst
~ T20 World Cup: South Africa celebrates its first final – but staying at the top will take a rethink of junior cricket
~ Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about
~ How air pollution can affect athletes
~ Have Labour or the Conservatives run the UK economy better in the past 50 years? New research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter