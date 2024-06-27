Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Chappell Roan and Reneé Rapp’s star power is making 2024 the year of lesbian pop

By L. Holland, PhD candidate in the Department of Music, University of Bristol
“Lesbian” has been a fraught word in the queer community for many years. This was discussed in the mainstream recently in the BBC’s sapphic reality dating show I Kissed A Girl, where contestants were shown having an emotional conversation about their difficult relationships with the word.

“It is a word that has been taken and made negative. Growing up, it was used in a way that suggested something was wrong with you,” said Georgia, one of the contestants. “Being a lesbian is something…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Childhood trauma linked to distrust of healthcare professionals – new research
~ US military project aims to prevent hackers targeting satellites and recognises rising threat of cyberattacks in space
~ Beyond ‘my dad was a toolmaker’: interviews with former politicians reveal what it’s really like to be working class in parliament
~ Votes for kids: why we should be giving children a say in elections
~ Election 2024: the view from the UK’s most marginal constituency
~ Plaid Cymru wants broadcasting powers devolved to Wales – how the conversation is changing
~ Gaza war: Israeli military admits it can’t win – but Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t listening
~ Headed to Glasto? How to stay healthy in the festival heat
~ How the surrealists used randomness as a catalyst for creative expression
~ Pope Francis may have surprised many by inviting comedians to the Vatican, but the value of humor has deep roots in Catholic tradition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter