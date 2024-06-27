Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Three-year prison sentence for anti-torture protester a ‘travesty of justice’

By Amnesty International
On 26 June Egypt’s Emergency State Security Criminal Court (ESSC) sentenced protester Mahmoud Hussein to three years in prison for wearing an anti-torture T-Shirt. He was arrested following the court session and taken into custody to serve the remainder of his sentence after he had already spent two years and 10 months in pretrial detention. Responding to the news, Sara Hashash, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and […] The post Egypt: Three-year prison sentence for anti-torture protester a ‘travesty of justice’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


