Latest polling shows UK Labour likely to win landslide at next week’s election, while Biden gains on Trump across the pond
By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Polling hasn’t improved for the UK’s Conservatives throughout the campaign. meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be heading for electoral disaster.
- Wednesday, June 26, 2024