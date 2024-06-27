Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Latest polling shows UK Labour likely to win landslide at next week’s election, while Biden gains on Trump across the pond

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Polling hasn’t improved for the UK’s Conservatives throughout the campaign. meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be heading for electoral disaster.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
