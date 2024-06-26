Tolerance.ca
Electric vehicle tariffs: What’s next for the future of EVs in Canada?

By Roland Lee, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Sciences, MacEwan University
As the Canadian federal government considers a tariff on Chinese electric vehicles — intended to offset some of China’s intentional market saturation — it is only logical to wonder what impact this move will have and what the future holds for the EV market.

We are part of a team of researchers analyzing the lifespan of a variety of commonly used products…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
