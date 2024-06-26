Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya protests: Ruto pulling the finance bill is unlikely to satisfy angry young protesters – here’s why

By Kathleen Klaus, Associate Professor, Uppsala University
Kenyans, particularly young ones, are fed up with rising prices as well as being ignored, of corruption and of the conspicuous consumption of politicians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The reality of women who need access to legal abortion in Brazil is one of banishment’
~ Foreign interference could affect municipal elections, too. Here are 2 ways to reduce it
~ Canada needs a focused and flexible foreign policy after years of inconsistency
~ Hail the size of golf balls and even grapefruit? The science of how tiny ice crystals grow dangerously large
~ What people say today about the first televised presidential debate, between Nixon and JFK, doesn’t match first reactions in 1960
~ Sri Lanka Blocks Exam Results over Muslim Head Coverings
~ Saulos Chilima: personal tribute to a Malawian leader who stood against hunger and poverty but courted controversy
~ Nigeria’s cholera outbreaks: why they happen and are so hard to control
~ Election 2024: which party’s proposal to shorten NHS waiting times looks most credible?
~ The Great Transformation by Karl Polanyi is a classic critique of capitalism – but it wasn’t an overnight success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter