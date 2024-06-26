Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Killing of Malay Muslim human rights defender must be investigated

By Amnesty International
Responding to last night’s fatal shooting of Malay Muslim human rights defender Roning Dolah in Thailand’s insurgency-ridden southern border region, Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: “This tragic incident highlights the dangers faced by human rights defenders in Thailand’s southern border region. “It seems especially poignant that Roning, who supported victims of torture and […] The post Thailand: Killing of Malay Muslim human rights defender must be investigated appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


