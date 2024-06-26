Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feminists can’t agree whether porn is harmful or liberating – and in this vacuum, image-based abuse continues

By Natasha Szuhan, Lecturer, History and Sociology, Australian National University
The division between ‘pro-sex’ and ‘anti-porn’ feminists hasn’t done much to keep women safe from exploitation via porn – both real and AI-generated.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
