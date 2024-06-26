Tolerance.ca
Australia’s inflation rate jumps to 4%, putting an RBA rate rise back on the agenda

By Isaac Gross, Lecturer in Economics, Monash University
A key measure of inflation has jumped, climbing to 4% in May after edging up from a recent low of 3.4% in February.

The Bureau of Statistics monthly consumer price indicator produced an annual inflation rate of 3.6% in April. This was the same as the longer-established Bureau of Statistics quarterly measure, which produced 3.6% in March.

The upward turn suggests the Reserve Bank will have to revisit the case for an interest rate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
