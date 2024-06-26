Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Disappear Dozens of UN, Civil Society Staff

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, meets with local officials in Taizz, Yemen, February 12, 2024. (C) 2024 Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images Houthis have since the end of May arbitrarily arrested dozens of civil society and UN staff without due process, and have held them incommunicado, amounting to enforced disappearance.These detentions followed Yemeni government’s decision to move major banks out of Houthi-controlled territory. Houthis have a history of using detainees as bargaining chips.Houthis should immediately release everyone arbitrarily detained.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
