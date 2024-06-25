Hearing voices is common and can be distressing. Virtual reality might help us meet and ‘treat’ them
By Leila Jameel, Trial Co-ordinator and Research Therapist, Swinburne University of Technology
Imogen Bell, Senior Research Fellow and Psychologist, The University of Melbourne
Neil Thomas, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Rachel Brand, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
The experience of hearing voices can be very different from person to person, and can change over time. They can be comforting or very distressing.
