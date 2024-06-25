Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coal-free in 14 years as renewables rush in: new blueprint shows how to green the grid – without nuclear

By Dylan McConnell, Senior Research Associate, Renewable Energy & Energy Systems Analyst, UNSW Sydney
There’s no mention of nuclear in Australia’s latest energy transition roadmap – because our energy market operator can only model power sources legal in Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are family trusts?
~ 1 in 7 babies born in Ireland’s baby homes died. Clair Wills uncovers the hidden history of her cousin, who survived the worst one
~ Australia’s music artists are in dire straits – yet taxpayer-funded Triple J won’t shake its commercial flavour
~ Hearing voices is common and can be distressing. Virtual reality might help us meet and ‘treat’ them
~ Why are private school teachers paid more than their public colleagues?
~ Julian Assange has been in the headlines for almost two decades. Here’s why he’s such a significant public figure
~ The more medals Canadian athletes win, the fewer Canadians participate in organized sport
~ How ‘One Health’ clinics support unhoused people and their pets
~ How forest fires also have an impact on lakes
~ Rachel Reeves wants to end the UK’s gender pay gap for good – here’s how she could do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter