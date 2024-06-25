Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Julian Assange has been in the headlines for almost two decades. Here’s why he’s such a significant public figure

By Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Julian Assange may be heading for home and freedom, but how high a price has he had to pay for releasing government secrets? And what message has his punishment sent?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are family trusts?
~ 1 in 7 babies born in Ireland’s baby homes died. Clair Wills uncovers the hidden history of her cousin, who survived the worst one
~ Australia’s music artists are in dire straits – yet taxpayer-funded Triple J won’t shake its commercial flavour
~ Hearing voices is common and can be distressing. Virtual reality might help us meet and ‘treat’ them
~ Why are private school teachers paid more than their public colleagues?
~ Coal-free in 14 years as renewables rush in: new blueprint shows how to green the grid – without nuclear
~ The more medals Canadian athletes win, the fewer Canadians participate in organized sport
~ How ‘One Health’ clinics support unhoused people and their pets
~ How forest fires also have an impact on lakes
~ Rachel Reeves wants to end the UK’s gender pay gap for good – here’s how she could do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter