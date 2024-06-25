Tolerance.ca
Myanmar: Promised investigation into senior monk’s shooting must actually take place

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that the Myanmar military has issued a rare apology and pledged to investigate the killing of a prominent monk, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research, Montse Ferrer, said:  “After killing thousands of people since the 2021 coup, the Myanmar military authorities have issued an unprecedented apology and promised to investigate the tragic […] The post Myanmar: Promised investigation into senior monk’s shooting must actually take place appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


