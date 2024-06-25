Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The lawsuit that could bring reggaetón to its knees

By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Bryan Khan, Senior Researcher in Law and Economics, Università di Torino
Sonjah Stanley Niaah, Senior Lecturer, Institute of Caribbean Studies and Reggae Studies Unit, The University of the West Indies
The legal action means thousands of songs may be deemed in violation of copyright. This would establish a precedent for future copyright claims based on popular rhythms.The Conversation


