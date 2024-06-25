Tolerance.ca
Lead water pipes created a health disaster in Flint, but replacing them with cheaper plastic − as some cities are doing − carries hidden costs

By Rajpreet Grewal, Water Policy Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Laodong Guo, Professor of Aquatic Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Melissa Scanlan, Professor and Director of the Center for Water Policy, School of Freshwater Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Flint, Michigan, made headlines in 2015 when tests revealed dangerously high lead levels in its drinking water. The city had switched its water supply to the Flint River a year earlier, and corrosive water had damaged aging lead pipes, exposing thousands of people to lead contamination.

The result was a human health crisis that residents are feeling the effects of to this day. And Flint was only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
