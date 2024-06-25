Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: SHEIN’s flotation on the London Stock Exchange would set a worrying human rights precedent

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the prospective flotation of the ultra-fast fashion clothing company SHEIN on the London Stock Exchange, Dominique Muller, Amnesty International Researcher specializing in the garment industry, said: “It’s deeply troubling that a company with questionable labour and human rights standards and an unsustainable fast fashion business model could be set to reap hundreds of […] The post Global: SHEIN’s flotation on the London Stock Exchange would set a worrying human rights precedent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mining needs more regulation, according to South Africans – survey
~ US charitable giving dipped to $557B in 2023, but outlook is getting brighter
~ The good news is the Australian economy is about to turn up. Here’s why
~ The lawsuit that could bring reggaetón to its knees
~ Espionage trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich signals a dangerous new era for journalism in Russia
~ How blockchain technology could help to prevent child labour in global supply chains
~ Birds, barley, cheese and wine – it’s not just smoke and dust that can cause lung disease
~ Young people are less likely to vote – here’s how to help get your friends to the ballot box
~ The fascinating sex lives of insects
~ Some people never listen to politicians, no matter what they say – we wanted to find out why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter