Deepfake, AI or real? It’s getting harder for police to protect children from sexual exploitation online
By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University
Gaelle Brotto, Assistant Professor Criminology and Criminal Justice
Police efforts to sort through online child sexual exploitation material are being hampered by the rise in AI-generated imagery. Here’s how they’re working to combat the problem.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 24, 2024