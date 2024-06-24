Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do hormonal contraceptives increase depression risk? A neuroscientist explains how they affect your mood, for better or worse

By Natalie C. Tronson, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Michigan
A neuroscientist explains how hormonal contraceptives work − and how stress may increase or decrease depression risk while on them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A highly invasive South American catfish has slipped into Nepal’s waters
~ No more recreational vaping for Australians. From October, vapes will be sold over the counter at pharmacies
~ Five environmental issues that should be higher on the election agenda
~ Repeated political soundbites can influence how people think – even if they disagree with the message
~ Keir Starmer rejects ‘tax and spend’, so do Labour’s plans for economic growth add up?
~ Four ways the Conservatives have promised to fix housing since 2019 and what they’ve actually done
~ The UK population has lost trust in its police forces – Labour’s plan to improve crime investigation is critical
~ ‘I love this work, but it’s killing me’: The unique toll of being a spiritual leader today
~ Why do some planets have moons? A physics expert explains why Earth has only one moon while other planets have hundreds
~ Most Philly public school students have college ambitions − but their level of preparation depends on which high school they attend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter