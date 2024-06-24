Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two Years of Outrage: US Abortion Restrictions since Dobbs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters chant during the Women’s Wave National Day of Action for Reproductive Rights, Boston, Massachusetts, October 8, 2022. © 2022 Boston Globe via Getty Images Two years ago today, the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization removed constitutional protection for access to abortion. The decision was an egregious regression of women’s rights and made the US one of only four countries to withdraw legal grounds for abortion over the past 30 years.Since Dobbs, many countries have enacted policies that expand abortion access, continuing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
