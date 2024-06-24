Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A wealthy housewife longs to go wild, in a brilliant riff on Virginia Woolf

By Deborah Pike, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, University of Notre Dame Australia
In Miranda Darling’s feminist fiction, Mrs Dalloway is a Sydney wife and mother who refuses to be tamed, despite her husband’s attempts at coercive control.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Amnesty International launches new campaign on abortion rights
~ Abortion rights in the USA: An interview with Tarah Demant
~ Can the courts measure mana? How Māori tikanga is challenging the justice system
~ Culturally diverse teens greatly benefit from social media – banning it would cause harm
~ There should be a place for Australian art – and artists – in China-Australia diplomacy
~ Formula One is moving towards hybrid engines and renewable fuel. Major environmental progress or just ‘greenwashing’?
~ Albanese appoints former NSW Liberal energy minister Matt Kean to chair Climate Change Authority
~ Violence towards refugee and migrant women often goes undetected. We’ve found a way to help fix that
~ Education Still Vulnerable to Attack in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
~ Most plastics are made from fossil fuels and end up in the ocean, but marine microbes can’t degrade them – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter