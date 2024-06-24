Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese appoints former NSW Liberal energy minister Matt Kean to chair Climate Change Authority

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Kean has poured cold water on the Opposition’s nuclear power plan, pointing to experts who have said it doesn’t make economic sense and would take too long to implement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
